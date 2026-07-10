Pakistan kills 75 insurgents in Balochistan after 18 abducted police officers found blindfolded, shot dead

Mourners gather around the ambulances carrying the coffins of police officers, who were abducted earlier this week and subsequently killed by insurgents, as they hold a sit-in protest against their killing at a roadside in Quetta, Pakistan, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo)

Pakistani security forces have killed 75 suspected insurgents during days-long operations in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan, authorities said on Friday, after one of the deadliest recent attacks on police triggered a large-scale military crackdown.

The operations, backed by military helicopters and involving the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and police, began after militants from the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched coordinated attacks earlier this week, killing police personnel and civilians, news agency Associated Press reported, citing sources.

The escalation comes amid growing concerns over the expanding reach of separatist groups in Balochistan, a strategically important province that borders Iran and Afghanistan and is central to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).