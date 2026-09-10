Pakistan warns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia could activate Mecca defence pact: What it means

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the recently signed Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan defence pact or Mecca could become operational if Saudi Arabia faces “unprovoked aggression” or the conflict in Yemen spills into the kingdom, a day after Iran-aligned Houthi forces launched attacks on Saudi territory.

“If there is unprovoked aggression, or a spillover of whatever is happening in Yemen into Saudi Arabia, definitely the Mecca agreement will become operational,” Geo News quoted Asif as saying.

On Thursday, Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider ​Khan, however, said at a ⁠weekly media briefing that there were no discussions about a military reaction from Islamabad under the Mecca agreement in response to ⁠the ​Houthis’ attacks on Saudi Arabia. But the defence minister noted that Pakistan will “act” when the “time comes”, news agency Reuters reported.