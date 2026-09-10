Pakistan warns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia could activate Mecca defence pact: What it means

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the recently signed Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan defence pact or Mecca could become operational if Saudi Arabia faces “unprovoked aggression” or the conflict in Yemen spills into the kingdom, a day after Iran-aligned Houthi forces launched attacks on Saudi territory.
“If there is unprovoked aggression, or a spillover of whatever is happening in Yemen into Saudi Arabia, definitely the Mecca agreement will become operational,” Geo News quoted Asif as saying.
On Thursday, Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan, however, said at a weekly media briefing that there were no discussions about a military reaction from Islamabad under the Mecca agreement in response to the Houthis’ attacks on Saudi Arabia. But the defence minister noted that Pakistan will “act” when the “time comes”, news agency Reuters reported.
The comments by Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson came in response to a question on how Islamabad plans to fulfill its obligations under a joint defence accord it signed with Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
The joint defence agreement signed last month stipulates that an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all of them.
“There is no such thing under discussion right now … When time comes (we) will act under the agreement,” Khan.
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Middle East · Defense Pact
What is the Mecca Defence Agreement?
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye signed a collective-defence pact on August 7. Here's what it says, and what it doesn't.
Signed
Aug 7, 2026
Location
Mecca
Countries
3
An armed attack on any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all three.
The basics
Formally called the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, it builds on an earlier bilateral pact and is designed to strengthen collective deterrence and defence cooperation.
SignatoriesSaudi Arabia, Pakistan, Türkiye
Builds onSept 2025 Saudi-Pakistan pact
Agreement textNot published
Joint command?None established
~1.4M
Personnel
~3,400
Aircraft
~6,000
Tanks
340+
Naval assets
Does this mean Pakistan will send troops?
Not necessarily.
Because the agreement's text hasn't been published, it's unclear:
What military response each country must provide
How the agreement would formally be activated
Whether troops would have to be deployed
The geographical limits of any military response
"Attack on one, attack on all" does not automatically mean an immediate Pakistani military deployment.
Why this is a test for the pact
Signed only weeks ago, the agreement is already facing its first real scenario.
Pact signed — Aug 7, 2026
Houthi attacks escalate — renewed conflict in Yemen
Saudi Arabia could seek support — under the pact's terms
Will the agreement remain a deterrence signal — or lead to actual military involvement? Pakistan's answer will shape how the pact is read going forward.
Why it matters for India
A wider conflict involving Saudi Arabia could affect India on several fronts:
Oil
Saudi Arabia is a major global oil producer. Damage to energy infrastructure could add pressure to prices.
Shipping
Escalation around Yemen and the Red Sea could further disrupt an important global trade corridor.
Indians in the Gulf
Saudi Arabia hosts a large Indian expatriate community, making regional stability directly relevant to India.
Pakistan's strategic ties
The pact marks deeper defence ties between Pakistan and two major regional powers — Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.
Source: Atlantic Council; Arab Center DC; OSW Centre for Eastern Studies; Al Jazeera. Aug 2026. The agreement's full text has not been published; details on activation and scope remain based on official statements and analyst assessment, not the text itself.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey defence pact: What is the Mecca Agreement?
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7, committing to reinforce stronger collective deterrence, treating an armed attack on any one country as an attack on all three.
A joint release by the three countries stated that the pact is “intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all. It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three states.”
However, the extent and nature of commitments by the three countries for joint defence are not publicly known. Nor has the geographical scope of such an arrangement been spelt out.
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The deal was agreed amid heightened regional tensions, including concerns in the three nations over Israel’s expanding military capabilities and Iran’s influence across the Gulf region.
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