Pakistan, Russia finalise agreement on feasibility study of undersea gas pipeline project

Pakistan and Russia have finalised an agreement for undertaking a ‘feasibility study’ of an undersea gas pipeline, a project that would eventually also involve India and Iran, according to a media report.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday said that the proposal for construction of undersea gas pipeline has been under consideration since 2017, Dawn News reported. The undersea gas pipeline project would eventually involve four countries — Pakistan, Iran, Russia and India, the report said.

It was, however, not clear why the Memorandum of Understanding for the study was finalised only between Pakistan and Russia if Iran and India were also part of the proposal.

“The Ministries of Energy of Pakistan and the Russian Federation have finalised a MoU for conducting ‘Feasibility Study’ for implementation of undersea gas pipeline project,” he said.

“The purpose of the MoU is to assist in providing support for the realisation of the project. Based on the results of the Feasibility Study, the two sides will take a decision for the future of the project,” Faisal said.

He also said that Iran-Pakistan (IP) as pipeline is a separate project from this one.

