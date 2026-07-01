14 children dead after tuition centre roof collapses during class in Pakistan’s Lahore

Rescue workers look for survivors through the debris at the site of an under-construction tuition centre in Lahore. (Image: AP)

At least 14 children were killed and several others injured after the roof of a tuition centre collapsed in Pakistan’s Lahore on Tuesday. According to news agency Associated Press, the collapse occurred at an after-school tutoring centre operating inside an ageing residential building in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province. Rescue workers and locals searched through the rubble for hours amid fears that more children could be trapped.

Police recovered the bodies of 14 children, while eight others were taken to hospital for treatment, AP reported, citing senior police official Faisal Kamran. He said the owner of the tutoring centre and another individual had been arrested.