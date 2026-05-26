Pakistan rejects Trump’s invitation to normalize relations with Israel, says report

Pakistan has rejected Trump's invitation to normalize relations with Israel.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 26, 2026 12:21 PM IST
United States President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.United States President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (File Photo)
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Pakistan rejected US President Trump’s invitation to normalise relations with Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported. This comes a day after Trump suggested that six Muslim-majority countries should join the Abraham Accords, tying the framework to the ongoing efforts to reach a peace deal with Iran.

Apart from Pakistan, these countries include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan.

While Pakistan junked the proposal, no other country has so far publicly responded to the demand.

A positive reaction was unlikely as the public mistrust of Israel remains high for these Muslim countries over the extent of ⁠its military offensive ​in Gaza.

(This is a developing story)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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