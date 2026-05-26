Pakistan rejects Trump’s invitation to normalize relations with Israel, says report

Pakistan rejected US President Trump’s invitation to normalise relations with Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported. This comes a day after Trump suggested that six Muslim-majority countries should join the Abraham Accords, tying the framework to the ongoing efforts to reach a peace deal with Iran.

Apart from Pakistan, these countries include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan.

While Pakistan junked the proposal, no other country has so far publicly responded to the demand.

A positive reaction was unlikely as the public mistrust of Israel remains high for these Muslim countries over the extent of ⁠its military offensive ​in Gaza.