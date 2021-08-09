Pakistan reiterates: ‘No evidence’ on abduction of Afghan envoy’s daughter

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the Pakistan Afghan border. The claim comes at a time when Afghanistan has been accusing Pakistan’s military of supporting the Taliban. (File photo: AP)

Pakistan Monday reiterated that there was no evidence to prove the abduction of the Afghanistan envoy’s daughter in Islamabad.

The development comes at a time when Afghanistan has been accusing Pakistan’s military of supporting the Taliban.

Pakistan’s law enforcement officials informed the Afghan delegation probing the kidnapping that the claims of abduction and torture were not supported by any evidence, Arab News Pakistan reported, quoting the Pakistan Foreign Office as saying.

“A comprehensive witness account led to the conclusion that the findings on the ground did not corroborate the report by the complainant,” the Foreign Office said in a statement, adding that Pakistani officials had “carried out a detailed and thorough investigation of the complaint.”

“The Afghan delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of investigation conducted by the relevant Pakistani authorities in the reported incident,” it added.

The Afghan probe team was taken to the Safe City Office in Islamabad, where “they were shown video footage from various locations of different timings in which the complainant was clearly identifiable moving around the places independently. An on-site visit of all the locations visited by the complainant was arranged for the delegation, followed by a presentation of technical data (findings of mobile forensic/geo-fencing) as well,” the statement further said.

The four-member team of Afghan investigators, who arrived in Islamabad on August 1 to probe the incident, concluded their visit on Sunday.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Afghan foreign ministry had said that Silsila Alikhil – daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad – was abducted for several hours and tortured by unknown individuals on her way home on July 16.

Condemning the act, the Afghan ministry had called on the Pakistan government to take immediate necessary actions to ensure the security of the Afghan embassy and consulates.

Two days after the incident, the Afghan government recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from Islamabad.

Later, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had claimed that Alikhil was not abducted, while suggesting a “conspiracy” linked to India.

“This is a very shocking incident,” spokesperson to Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi had said at a media briefing, while pointing out that it is a matter involving Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“However, since the Pakistan Interior Minister has dragged India into it, I would only like to say that even by their standards, Pakistan’s denial of the victim’s account is stooping to a new low,” he had said.