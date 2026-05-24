At least 24 killed, many injured in blast near railway track in Pakistan’s Balochistan, reports say

At least 20 people were injured in an explosion near a railway track in Pakistan’s Quetta. (Representational/File Photo)

At least 24 killed many other injured in an explosion near a railway track in Pakistan’s Quetta on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing local police.

The blast occurred near Chaman Phatak, where an explosion triggered a fire close to the railway line, damaging train coaches as well as nearby homes and vehicles. Emergency services, including rescue teams and firefighters, rushed to the scene following the incident.