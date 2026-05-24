At least 24 killed, many injured in blast near railway track in Pakistan’s Balochistan, reports say

At least 24 killed many other injured in an explosion near a railway track in Pakistan’s Quetta on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing local police.
The blast occurred near Chaman Phatak, where an explosion triggered a fire close to the railway line, damaging train coaches as well as nearby homes and vehicles. Emergency services, including rescue teams and firefighters, rushed to the scene following the incident.
According to ARY News, the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as a ‘fidayee’ or suicide operation targeting Pakistani military personnel.
This is a developing story and will be updated