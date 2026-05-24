At least 24 killed, many injured in blast near railway track in Pakistan’s Balochistan, reports say

The explosion occurred Sunday, May 24, near Chaman Phatak railway station in Quetta. Home Minister spokesperson Babar Yousafzai said all relevant institutions have been placed on high alert following the blast.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMay 24, 2026 12:30 PM IST First published on: May 24, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Pakistan blastAt least 20 people were injured in an explosion near a railway track in Pakistan’s Quetta. (Representational/File Photo)

At least 24 killed many other injured in an explosion near a railway track in Pakistan’s Quetta on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing local police.

The blast occurred near Chaman Phatak, where an explosion triggered a fire close to the railway line, damaging train coaches as well as nearby homes and vehicles. Emergency services, including rescue teams and firefighters, rushed to the scene following the incident.

According to ARY News, the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as a ‘fidayee’ or suicide operation targeting Pakistani military personnel.

This is a developing story and will be updated

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