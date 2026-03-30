Pakistan prepares to host peace talks as Iran threatens to respond to US ground operations

However, it was unclear whether the US and Iran agreed to attend the meeting. 

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMar 30, 2026 08:02 AM IST
Pakistan Iran WarIn this photo, released by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from left, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attend a meeting to discuss Middle East war, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
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Pakistan on Sunday said it was gearing up to host “meaningful talks” to  end the month-long Iran war in coming days. “Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days, for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.

Speaking after deliberations between regional foreign ministers, Dar said they had discussed possible ways to put an early and permanent end to the war through US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

However, it was unclear whether the US and Iran agreed to attend the meeting.

Pakistan’s statement comes amid Tehran threatened to respond if the United States sends its soldiers on the ground. The maximalist positions taken by the United ⁠States, Israel ​and Iran on what could possibly end the conflict are complicating Pakistan’s bid.

It was not clear whether talks on the war would be direct or indirect.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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