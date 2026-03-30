Pakistan prepares to host peace talks as Iran threatens to respond to US ground operations

In this photo, released by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from left, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attend a meeting to discuss Middle East war, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan on Sunday said it was gearing up to host “meaningful talks” to end the month-long Iran war in coming days. “Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days, for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.

Speaking after deliberations between regional foreign ministers, Dar said they had discussed possible ways to put an early and permanent end to the war through US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

However, it was unclear whether the US and Iran agreed to attend the meeting.

Pakistan’s statement comes amid Tehran threatened to respond if the United States sends its soldiers on the ground. The maximalist positions taken by the United ⁠States, Israel ​and Iran on what could possibly end the conflict are complicating Pakistan’s bid.