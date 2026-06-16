Pakistan police shoot and kill 9-year-old Australian girl in mistaken identity incident

The incident occurred while nine-year-old Hania and her family were visiting relatives in Chakwal during a holiday. (Photo/AI-generated)

A nine-year-old Australian girl was shot dead while on holiday in Pakistan after police allegedly opened fire on the vehicle carrying her family, mistaking them for armed robbery suspects.

Hania Ahmed was visiting her relatives in Chakwal when the armed robbers stopped the family’s vehicle, held them at gunpoint, and demanded jewellery and other valuable items.

Following the incident, the robbers fled the scene, and the family got into their car and drove away.

The police responding to the incident allegedly pursued a vehicle they believed was connected to the suspects. During the operation, the officers allegedly opened fire on the car carrying Hania and her family, mistaking it for the robbers’ vehicle.