Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Pakistan police arrest journalist they say aided son’s crime

Police were to interrogate him for his role in the death of Sara Inam, 37, who married Amir's son Shahnawaz four months ago.

Police officer Mohammad Faizan said Ayaz Amir, a well-known columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan, appeared in court. (Photo source: Twitter/ Ayaz Amir)
Pakistani police arrested a veteran journalist for his alleged involvement in his son’s beating death of his new wife at their suburban home, police said Sunday.
Police officer Mohammad Faizan said Ayaz Amir, a well-known columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan, appeared in court in the capital of Islamabad on Sunday accused of aiding his son.
Inam was allegedly killed Friday by Shahnawaz at the couple’s home after a row over a family issue. Shahnawaz was arrested and police say he confessed to hitting his wife repeatedly with a dumbbell and then later tried to hide her body in a bathtub.
Pakistan has a bad track record regarding freedom of expression and several journalists have been assaulted and detained by police in recent months.
