Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif will appoint new Army chief in November: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

“Politics is separate but institutions should not be made controversial,” the minister Khawaja Asif said.

Pakistan: Ex-foreign minister Khawaja Asif allowed to contest electionDefence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif. (File Photo)

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would appoint the new Army chief on time in November.

Asif’s remarks came days after former premier Imran Khan demanded that the next chief of army staff should be appointed by the new government after elections.

“Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled this political responsibility four times and Shehbaz will do the same in November,” Asif said in response to a question while addressing a press conference.

He said that the policy regarding the Army chief’s appointment was clear in the Constitution but Khan was trying to make it controversial.

“He just wants to make the Army chief’s appointment controversial,” he said, adding that no one had any doubt about the loyalty of the head of the Army to the Constitution and the institutions.

“Politics is separate but institutions should not be made controversial,” the minister said.

Khan said in an interview that the incumbent was not competent enough to appoint the new Army chief and that the issue should be left for the next government.

He also demanded fresh elections.

The current Army chief is set to retire by the end of November after completing two tenures, each of three years, and his successor would be chosen by the prime minister out of senior serving lieutenant generals.

The appointment creates a lot of interest and heat due to the power enjoyed by the head of army in Pakistan.

Speaking about the recent statements by different people against the country’s national security, Asif warned that action would be taken against them.

He also alleged that Imran Khan would not hesitate in sabotaging Pakistan for his personal benefits.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 05:34:52 pm
