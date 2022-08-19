Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India, Kashmir issue resolution

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his desire for peaceful relations with India based on the principles of “equity, justice and mutual respect” and the resolution of the Kashmir issue, according to a media report on Friday.
Sharif also urged the international community to play a “facilitative role” to ensure durable peace and stability in South Asia, it said, amidst a chill in bilateral ties over the Kashmir issue and cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
Sharif expressed these views during a meeting with the newly-appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, on Thursday, the Dawn Newspaper quoted the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as saying.
“Pakistan desires peaceful ties with India, based on the principles of equity, justice and mutual respect. In this context, a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, was indispensable,” Sharif said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The international community has to play a facilitative role in this regard, as it was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia,” he said.
India has repeatedly told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.
The bilateral ties deteriorated further after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.
India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.
Madras Day Celebrations: From tribute to SPB to discussing activism in Tamil cinema music, here’s the complete list of events
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India, Kashmir issue resolution
Madras Day Celebrations: From tribute to SPB to discussing activism in Tamil cinema music, here’s the complete list of events
China backs Jaishankar’s remarks on Asian Century, says talks to resolve border standoff ‘effective’
Maharashtra: MSEDCL terminates service of 76 defaulting meter reading agencies
Jemimah Rodrigues out of The Hundred with wrist injury, Gaby Lewis replaces her
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti
Early metformin use may cut COVID-19 hospitalisation, death risk by half: Study
Raju Srivastava is recovering, he’ll soon be back, says brother Deepu Srivastava
Calicut University to release UG second allotment list at uoc.ac.in; here’s list of documents needed
Delhi edu dept to monitor 57 govt schools with low pass percentage in class X boards
Kareena Kapoor channels her inner Geet in hilarious video with Varun Sharma. Watch