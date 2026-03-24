Pakistan PM Sharif says ready to host talks between US and Iran

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Pakistan is ready to host talks between the US and Iran to settle the conflict in the Middle East, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X on Tuesday.
Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate…
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 24, 2026
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