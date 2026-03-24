Pakistan PM Sharif says ready to host talks between US and Iran

​US ​and ⁠Iran to settle ‌the conflict in ⁠the ⁠Middle East, Pakistan PM

By: Reuters
1 min readUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 07:15 PM IST
Pakistan PM Sharif says ready to host talks between US and IranPakistan Prime ‌Minister ​Shehbaz ‌Sharif (Credits: X/ @CMShehbaz)
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Pakistan is ready to ⁠host ​talks between the ​US ​and ⁠Iran to settle ‌the conflict in ⁠the ⁠Middle East, ⁠Prime ‌Minister ​Shehbaz ‌Sharif said ‌in ​a ​post ​on X ​on Tuesday.

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