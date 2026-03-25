West Asia war: PM Sharif briefs Saudi Crown Prince as Pakistan pushes US-Iran talks

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and shared details of Islamabad’s efforts to reduce tensions in West Asia. He strongly condemned recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and assured full support, while also stressing that the situation urgently needs to calm down.

In a statement on X, Sharif underlined Islamabad’s firm solidarity and unconditional support for Saudi Arabia during these difficult times and reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the recent attacks on the Kingdom. “I also briefed His Royal Highness on Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach efforts for regional peace and stability. We agreed to remain in close coordination,” he said.

تحدثت مع أخي العزيز صاحب السمو الملكي ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان لأهنئ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، جلالة الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، والعائلة المالكة، والشعب السعودي الشقيق، بمناسبة عيد الفطر المبارك.

واكدت من جديد إدانة باكستان الشديدة للهجمات الأخيرة على المملكة، وأكدت… https://t.co/mlpo3GRvhp — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 25, 2026

During the conversation, Sharif also extended Eid greetings to the Saudi leadership and people, while both sides agreed to stay in close contact as the crisis unfolds. Saudi authorities, in turn, noted Pakistan’s continued support against threats to the Kingdom’s security.

The outreach comes as Pakistan steps up its role as a potential mediator between the US and Iran. A day earlier, Sharif publicly offered to host talks between the two countries, saying Pakistan is ready to facilitate meaningful and result-oriented discussions.

Sharif posted that Islamabad was “ready and honoured” to facilitate “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict on his social media handle X.

His offer gained attention after US President Donald Trump shared it on his platform Truth Social, signalling possible interest.

According to reports, a proposed framework, including multiple points for a ceasefire and broader settlement, has already been conveyed to Iran through Pakistan, indicating that Pakistan is in touch with both Washington and Tehran, helping exchange initial positions and demands to explore a possible path to peace.

Pakistan is also speaking to other countries to build support for peace. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been in touch with leaders from the UAE, the UK and China, repeating that only dialogue, not military action, can solve the crisis.

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Sharif had also earlier spoken with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, urging collective efforts to bring down tensions. These parallel engagements show Pakistan trying to build a broader consensus while keeping communication open with all key sides.

Overall, Pakistan appears to be positioning itself as a key middle player, staying in contact with both the US and Iran while pushing for negotiations. The effort comes as the conflict, which began with US-Israel strikes on Iran, continues to spread across the region and raise global concerns.