scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Pakistan PM to seek fresh economic package from UAE

Sharif said his visit was aimed at building further on his previous conversation with UAE's President Mohamed Bin Zayed.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Pakistan PM to seek fresh economic package from UAE
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in the coming weeks and hold talks on finalising a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during his visit to the country on Thursday and Friday, the report said.

Pakistan’s information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Sharif said his visit was aimed at building further on his previous conversation with UAE’s President Mohamed Bin Zayed.

“We share a resolve & understanding that the continuous efforts need to be made to further strengthen trade, investment & economic relations,” he said on Twitter.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 16:34 IST
Next Story

How to contact customer support on Google Pay for refund-related issues in India

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close