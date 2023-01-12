Pakistan PM to seek fresh economic package from UAE

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in the coming weeks and hold talks on finalising a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during his visit to the country on Thursday and Friday, the report said.
Pakistan’s information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
Sharif said his visit was aimed at building further on his previous conversation with UAE’s President Mohamed Bin Zayed.
My visit to the UAE is aimed at building on the conversation I have had with H.H. President Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed. We share a resolve & understanding that the continuous efforts need to be made to further strengthen trade, investment & economic relations.
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 12, 2023Subscriber Only Stories
“We share a resolve & understanding that the continuous efforts need to be made to further strengthen trade, investment & economic relations,” he said on Twitter.