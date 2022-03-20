Pakistan PM Imran Khan praises India’s ‘independent foreign policy’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded India for following an “independent foreign policy”, saying it imported crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions.

Khan, a fierce critic of the ruling NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke highly of the Indian foreign policy.

In his address to a public rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, he told his supporters that he would like to praise the neighbouring country India as it was having an “independent foreign policy”.

Khan said that India, which is a part of Quad, has imported oil from Russia despite American sanctions.

The prime minister said that his foreign policy would also favour the people of Pakistan.

“I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either,” said Khan, who is rallying public support ahead of a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament.

Breaking from the tradition of not openly discussing complicated matters relating to foreign relations in public rallies, Khan mentioned that he had said ‘absolutely not’ to the EU envoys seeking Pakistan’s support against Russia in the Russia-Ukraine conflict because “they broke protocol by making the request”.

He said that Pakistan would have gained nothing by complying with the EU’s request.

“We became part of America’s war against terror in Afghanistan and lost 80,000 people and USD 100 billion,” he said.

It is for the second time he spoke against a statement by the EU and other Western countries asking Pakistan earlier this month to condemn the Russian intervention in Ukraine.

In his previous address, Khan had also asked the EU if it would make a similar demand to India.