Pakistan PM Imran Khan advises President to dissolve National Assembly; calls for fresh elections

With Pakistan’s Parliament voting on a no-confidence motion against him, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan advised the President to dissolve the National Assembly and called for fresh elections on Sunday. Section 144 — prohibiting large gatherings — was imposed in the capital city of Islamabad.

In a last-ditch effort to retain power in the country, Khan on Saturday asked his supporters to take to the streets Sunday and “protest peacefully”. He earlier described the rebel lawmakers as “traitors” and said that they will be branded as such for the rest of their lives.

The cricketer-turned-politician is facing the no-confidence motion, which was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28.

Islamabad | Security personnel deployed near Pakistan’s National Assembly, as Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to face the no-confidence vote today Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad pic.twitter.com/AvPuJTChft — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

Here are the top developments in Pakistan

🔴 Pakistan’s Parliament is voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on Sunday. The Opposition parties require 172 members of the 342-member National Assembly to remove Khan as Prime Minister. They claim they already have the support of 177 members, which is more than the needed strength to oust Khan.

🔴 Khan alleged that the move to remove him was being backed by the United States. “The move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States,” he told reporters. Calling the allegations baseless, the US government has categorically rejected any involvement in the vote of no confidence.

🔴 A day after Islamabad protested to the US embassy over alleged interference, Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that his country was looking to expand its relationship with Washington, Reuters reported. “We share a long history of excellent and strategic relationship with the United States, which remains our largest export market,” Bajwa said at a security conference in Islamabad.



🔴 Pakistan’s Opposition also moved a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Azad Qaiser on Sunday. More than 100 lawmakers signed the motion, ANI reported.

🔴 On Saturday, Khan urged followers of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to take to the streets on the day of voting and to protest against the assembly’s proceedings and the Opposition’s alleged attempts to topple the government. He has asked his party members to participate in Assembly proceedings on Sunday and to vociferously speak in support of their leader.

🔴 Ahead of the vote, Khan assured his ruling party lawmakers of victory. Meanwhile, Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said that a treason case should be first registered against the premier, PTI reported.

🔴 In a massive blow to Khan’s PTI government, its main coalition partner MQM struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan,” tweeted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.