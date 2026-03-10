Pakistan and Philippines announce 4-day work week. Here’s why

As the war in Middle East sent the crude oil prices off the charts on Monday, several countries resorted to emergency measures to ease out the economic disruption that could follow. Both Pakistan and Philippines announced four-day work week to cut down on oil consumption. On Tuesday, the oil price breached $115 per barrel — marking the highest levels since 2022 — which however came down to $92.50 after US President Donald Trump said Iran war will be over ‘very soon’.

What is happening in Pakistan?

Among a slew of measures to arrest impact of the oil price shock on its economy, Pakistan announced that public sector workplaces will be open for four days a week. However, essential services and banking sectors will function as usual. It also asked 50 per cent of the staff to work from home in the public sector while exempting those providing essential services. In addition to this, 60 per cent of the official vehicles would be grounded in all federal and provincial government establishments for the next two months.