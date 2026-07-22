Petrol pumps across Pakistan set for nationwide strike after pricing talks fail

The association's core demand was that the fuel prices should be revised on a monthly basis.

The All Pakistan Petrol Pumps Owners Association (APPPOA) has declared a nationwide strike from Wednesday night after talks over daily petroleum pricing with the government failed, Pakistani newspaper The Dawn reported.

Following a meeting with the government’s team, led by Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, on Tuesday, APPPOA representatives said that their hour-long negotiations over the fuel pricing mechanism had “failed” to reach an agreement, prompting them to go on an indefinite strike.

APPPOA Vice Chairman Nauman Ali Butt said the government’s decision to revise petroleum prices daily was “unacceptable to petrol pump dealers and unworkable”, reported The Dawn.

He said their core demand was that the fuel prices should be revised on a monthly basis. Their long-pending demand for an increase in the commission of dealers has also not been met, with the commission staying frozen for the past three years, he said.