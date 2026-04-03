Pakistan petrol price breaches PKR 450, diesel goes over PKR 500 amid West Asia war

Petrol is now being sold in Pakistan at PKR 458.4 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) at PKR 520.35 per litre (Representative image).

Pakistan Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik on Thursday announced a sharp hike in fuel prices, raising costs of petrol by PKR 137.24 per litre and that of diesel by PKR184.49 per litre. The hike translated to petrol now being sold in Pakistan at PKR 458.4 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) at PKR 520.35 per litre. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb at a press conference.

Shortly after the briefing, the energy ministry issued a notification confirming the revised rates, reported Pakistani media website Dawn. Malik stated that the updated prices would come into effect from Friday.

Kerosene prices have also been increased by PKR 34.08 per litre to PKR 457.80 per litre.