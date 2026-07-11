Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices by over PKR 13 per litre amid West Asia crisis

Petrol prices had also touched a high of PKR 458.41 per litre on April 3 after climbing from PKR 266 per litre in the first week of March, the report said. (Representational/ Pixabay)

Pakistan has increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by more than PKR 13 per litre, reversing last week’s cut in fuel prices, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division.

Petrol prices have been raised by PKR 13.18 per litre to PKR 310.71 per litre, while HSD now costs PKR 323.30 per litre after an increase of PKR 13.80 per litre. The revised rates took effect from Saturday, according to the notification.

The latest increase comes a week after Pakistan reduced petrol and diesel prices by PKR 1.97 per litre each, bringing them down to PKR 297.53 and PKR 309.50 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices in Pakistan had surged sharply following the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict on February 28. Petrol rose from around PKR 266 per litre in early March to a record PKR 458.41 on April 3, while HSD climbed from PKR 281 per litre to an all-time high of PKR 520.35 during the same period. Prices have since eased substantially, though the latest revision partially reverses that decline.