What is ‘period tax’ that Pakistan is moving to scrap?

Pakistan’s government has made women’s hygiene products and contraceptives tax-free, Arab News reported.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced the measures, saying these were aimed at providing relief to the masses.

Women’s rights activists and organisations in Pakistan have long demanded the abolition of “period tax” — an additional charge that was added to the retail price of women’s hygiene products, such as sanitary napkins, tampons, and other related products.

According to UNICEF, such an additional tax can push the retail price of sanitary pads by 40 per cent, making them inaccessible for many women and girls, especially those belonging to rural and impoverished sectors of the society.