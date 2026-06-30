Why Pakistan has created a petroleum price stabilisation fund

Pakistan has created a Petroleum Prices Stabilisation Fund to help cushion consumers from sharp fuel price fluctuations, as global oil markets remain volatile following the recent conflict in West Asia.

The fund is designed to absorb some of the financial impact of sudden increases in global crude oil prices so that retail petrol and diesel prices do not rise as sharply.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Finance said, “All proceeds received in the name of the Petroleum Prices Stabilisation Fund will be credited to the Public Account of the Federation under the major head ‘Special Deposit Fund’.”

Framework not finalised

The operational framework for the fund is still being finalised. The financial division clarified in the notification that the operational procedures for governing the fund will be jointly worked out by the Finance Division, Petroleum Division, and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and it will be operationalised only after getting the necessary approvals.