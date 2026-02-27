Over 130 killed in Pakistan’s ‘open war’ against Afghanistan: What is Operation Ghazab Lil Haq?

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated following cross-border airstrikes and retaliatory military operations along the disputed Durand Line. (AP Photo)

Pakistan late Thursday night launched a retaliatory operation following the alleged attacks by the Afghan Taliban on its several border posts, claiming it has so far killed at least 133 Taliban fighters, Dawn reported.

The Operation, being referred to as “Ghazab Lil Haq,” is currently underway, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed, adding that the armed forces are currently delivering a strong response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban, news agency PTI quoted.

Since the beginning of the Operation, more than 200 have been injured, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said. “Afghan Taliban defence targets in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar were targeted, with the possibility of further casualties,” he said, adding that at least 27 posts of the Afghan Taliban regime were destroyed, and nine other posts were captured.