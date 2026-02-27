Over 130 killed in Pakistan’s ‘open war’ against Afghanistan: What is Operation Ghazab Lil Haq?

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Pakistan late Thursday night launched a retaliatory operation following the alleged attacks by the Afghan Taliban on its several border posts, claiming it has so far killed at least 133 Taliban fighters, Dawn reported.
The Operation, being referred to as “Ghazab Lil Haq,” is currently underway, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed, adding that the armed forces are currently delivering a strong response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban, news agency PTI quoted.
Since the beginning of the Operation, more than 200 have been injured, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said. “Afghan Taliban defence targets in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar were targeted, with the possibility of further casualties,” he said, adding that at least 27 posts of the Afghan Taliban regime were destroyed, and nine other posts were captured.
Why is the Op named ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’?
In response to what Islamabad calls an “unprovoked firing” on multiple locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s in Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram and Bajaur sectors on Thursday evening, according to Dawn, Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, a military offensive that involves airstrikes and ground operations.
According to Dawn, the Arabic phrase ‘Ghazab Lil Haq‘ is being translated as “Righteous Fury” in English, emphasising Pakistan’s retaliation rather than aggression against the Afghan Taliban regime.
Destruction so far
Under the operation, Tarar informed that two corps headquarters, three brigade headquarters, two ammunition depots, one logistics base, three battalion headquarters, two sector headquarters, and more than 80 tanks, artillery guns and armoured personnel vehicles have been destroyed so far, PTI reported.
Moreover, according to state broadcaster PTV News, the Pakistan Air Force targeted the Afghan Taliban’s significant military installations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. These airstrikes destroyed two brigade headquarters in Kabul, along with one corps headquarters and one brigade headquarters in Kandahar. In total, 27 Taliban posts were reportedly destroyed and 9 were captured, Dawn noted.
Commitment towards ‘peace and territorial integrity’
A statement released by the Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office reiterated the commitment of the armed forces to prevent any harm to the country’s security and peace.
“Our forces are fully capable of crushing any aggressive ambitions,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said. “There will be no compromise on the defence of the beloved homeland and every aggression will be met with a befitting reply,” he added.
“The Pakistani armed forces are equipped with professional capabilities, high training and effective defence strategies and are fully capable of dealing with any internal or external challenge,” the PM asserted.
President Asif Ali Zardari also voiced that Pakistan would not compromise on peace and territorial integrity, asserting, “Our armed forces’ response is comprehensive and decisive. Those who mistake our peace for weakness will face a strong response – and no one will be beyond reach.”
Escalating tensions between the two nations
Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated following cross-border airstrikes and retaliatory military operations along the disputed Durand Line. In a statement by government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on X, Kabul said the operation was launched in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory.
While Afghan officials claimed that up to 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, two headquarters and 19 check posts were captured, and several soldiers were taken prisoner, Pakistan rejected these figures. Pak Info Minister Tarar said two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three wounded, dismissing Afghan claims that posts were captured.
