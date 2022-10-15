‘Nukes without any cohesion’: US President Biden terms Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations’

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has said that Pakistan is “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”. Rejecting his remarks, Islamabad has summoned the US Ambassador to lodge an official demarche.

Biden made the remarks while addressing a Democratic Party congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday, while talking about the geopolitical situation arising due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Did any of you ever think you’d have a Russian leader, since the Cuban missile crisis, threatening the use of tactical nuclear weapons that would —could – only kill three-four thousand people and be limited to make a point,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons.

“Did anybody think we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan? I’ve spent more time with Xi Jinping than any person in… any head of state in America… in the world. I spent over – they keep count of it – 78 hours’ worth. Of that, 68 were in person, over the last 10 years, because Barack knew that he couldn’t be dealing with a Vice President. And so, he assigned me. I’ve travelled 17,000 miles with him,” he said, while talking about Russia’s ties with China and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“This is a guy who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” he said.

Rejecting Biden’s comments, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: “Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA requirements. We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts”.

A PTI report quoted Sharif as saying that Biden’s remarks were “factually incorrect and misleading”. “Over the past decades, Pakistan has proven to be a most responsible nuclear state, wherein its nuclear programme is managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system,” the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office quoted him as saying.

“At a time, when the world is confronted by huge global challenges, it is critically important that genuine and durable efforts are made to recognise the real potential of Pakistan-US relationship, while avoiding unnecessary comments,” Sharif said, adding that it is “our sincere desire to cooperate with the US to promote regional peace and security”.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that Islamabad was following global standards. “As far as the safety and security of Pakistan’s nuclear assets are concerned, we meet all, each and every international standard in accordance with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” he said.

“We have summoned the Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome, to the Foreign Office of Pakistan for an official demarche,” he said at a press conference in Islamabad.

“I am surprised by the remarks of President Biden. I believe this is exactly the sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement,” Bilawal said.

With PTI, Islamabad