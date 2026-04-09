‘Don’t see Pakistan as credible player, US has its own reasons’: Israeli envoy on Islamabad’s mediator role

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has said that Tel Aviv doesn’t trust Pakistan as a ‘credible player’, despite Islamabad functioning as a mediator between Iran and the US.

“We don’t see Pakistan as a credible player. I think that the United States has decided to use the services of the facilitation of Pakistan for their own reasons. We have seen in the past how the United States has managed to take problematic states like Qatar and Turkey and use them for the benefit of achieving an agreement with Hamas… For us, it is very important to stay in sync with the United States when it comes to the substance and the essence of the outcome we want to see,” he said in an interview with news agency ANI.