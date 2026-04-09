‘Don’t see Pakistan as credible player, US has its own reasons’: Israeli envoy on Islamabad’s mediator role

Israel's Envoy Reuven Azar explains why Tel Aviv doesn't view Pakistan as a US-Iran mediator, plus the 15-point plan for Iran and why Gaza and Lebanon conflicts remain separate.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 9, 2026 11:36 AM IST
Israel Ambassador to India Reuven Azar, Iran war, PakistanIsrael ambassador to India Reuven Azar (File photo)
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Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has said that Tel Aviv doesn’t trust Pakistan as a ‘credible player’, despite Islamabad functioning as a mediator between Iran and the US.

“We don’t see Pakistan as a credible player. I think that the United States has decided to use the services of the facilitation of Pakistan for their own reasons. We have seen in the past how the United States has managed to take problematic states like Qatar and Turkey and use them for the benefit of achieving an agreement with Hamas… For us, it is very important to stay in sync with the United States when it comes to the substance and the essence of the outcome we want to see,” he said in an interview with news agency ANI.

He was also asked if Israel is open to extending the ceasefire framework to include Lebanon and Gaza. Azar said the two conflicts are different. “They’re treated separately. We already have a framework agreed by the international community on Gaza. Hamas has to disarm… It has nothing to do with the operation in Iran,” he said.

“When it comes to Lebanon, we have to achieve a situation in which southern Lebanon will be cleaned from Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure. That’s the responsibility of the Lebanese government,” he said.

He further said that the Iran negotiation will lead to the conditions that are part of the 15-point plan. “That means no military nuclear capabilities on Iranian soil, curbing their ballistic missile program and a full stop to the proliferation of terror in the region,” he said.

 

 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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