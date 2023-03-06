Pakistan news: Imran Khan evades arrest in Toshakhana case; Maryam Nawaz mocks him for ‘cowardice’

It has been a busy weekend in Pakistan that witnessed high drama over an arrest warrant issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan. The former Prime Minister, who was ousted from power a year ago, dodged the arrest in the Toshakhana corruption case. As his supporters gathered outside Khan’s house in Lahore, the PTI leadership asked the party workers to refrain from violence and to maintain law and order.

The ruling party, however, has slammed him for evading arrest, with Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb referring to Khan as a “proven jackal” and Maryam Nawaz taunting him on Twitter for using the party members to avoid arrest.

Let’s unpack what’s going on in Islamabad today.

An arrest warrant issued and evaded

The latest bout of drama unfolded after a sessions court in Islamabad issued an arrest warrant for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case, which deals with the cricketer-turned-politician’s handling of gifts he received from his foreign visits during his tenure as the Prime Minister (Here’s a more detailed version of the allegations and Khan’s defence). However, when the police arrived at Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, they faced an irate crowd of PTI supporters who were carrying “clubs and other objects” and raising pro-Khan slogans, as per a report in Pakistan-based Express Tribune. On facing resistance, the officers spoke to Khan’s chief of staff Shibli Faraz, who assured them that “we will comply with all legal processes”.

After spending around an hour outside the house, the team of Lahore and Islamabad police left the premises. Within hours, Khan, who was apparently “unavailable,” stepped out to address a news conference in which he said that there is a serious threat to his life. The 70-year-old is recuperating from injuries he sustained after he was shot at during a political rally in November 2022.

“They (the police) know there is a threat to my life,” Khan told the press, as per the Express Tribune report, adding, “When I was the prime minister, I was told if anything happened to Nawaz Sharif during jail, I will be responsible. Now, I ask those who are in power that who will be responsible if another attack is made on my life?”

‘A proven jackal’

Lambasting Khan over the incident, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “A proven jackal calls himself a leader.” She alleged that Khan had fled his Lahore residence and hidden behind his party workers. Comparing him with ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, who had been jailed in corruption cases, she remarked while genuine leaders bravely faced arrest even in fake cases, “cowards” like Imran Khan ran away, reported Express Tribune.

Advertisement

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML) leader Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, also mocked Khan for avoiding arrest. “Listen @NawazSharifMNS, please lend a little courage to Imran Khan,” she wrote in a tweet, adding, Even if the lion is innocent, he holds his daughter’s hand and comes to Pakistan from London and gets himself him. Get out you coward! The nation knows the difference between a leader and a gatherer.”

شیر بے گناہ بھی ہو تو بیٹی کا ہاتھ تھام کر لندن سے پاکستان آکر گرفتاری دیتا ہے اور گیڈر چور ہو تو گرفتاری سے ڈر کے دوسروں کی بیٹیوں کو ڈھال بنا کر چھپ جاتا ہے! باہر نکلو بزدل آدمی! لیڈر اور گیڈر کا فرق جان گئی قوم 🙌#عمران_گھبرانا_نہیں pic.twitter.com/KaARnqXK4p — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 5, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto hints at quitting

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has hinted at quitting the coalition government if the promises made to flood-hit farmers, especially in Sindh district (which is his constituency), are not met, the local media reported. Bhutto, who heads the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), also expressed serious reservations over the digital census exercise that is being undertaken in the country. “If the Centre does not fulfil its promises made to the flood victims, the people will ask us questions. In such a situation, it will be very difficult to hold on to our ministry. Therefore, the matter will be raised in the federal cabinet and the National Assembly,” he said, speaking at a public programme in Karachi on Sunday.

Bhutto’s PPP is the second-largest member of the ruling government, contributing 58 members to the 180-strong coalition that needs at least 172 members to maintain a majority in the country’s National Assembly.

Advertisement

Wealth of Imran Khan’s wife’s friend rose exponentially during his govt, says report

Local media has reported that Farhat Shahzadi (aka Farah Gogi or Farah Khan)’s wealth rose exponentially while Imran Khan was in power. Pakistan-based English daily The News International reported that Farhat Shahzadi’s reported wealth grew more than four times since 2018 — the year Khan took the PM’s chair.

Farhat Shahzadi (who is reportedly a close friend of Khan’s third wife Bushra Bibi), her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jamil and her sister Musarat Khan have been named in the report in connection with their dealing with several companies registered in the UK during Khan’s tenure. While they have faced allegations of money laundering on Khan’s behalf, Khan himself has publicly defended them, dismissing these allegations as political victimisation, as per the report.