Pakistan K2 Airways plane crash: More debris recovered, 5 crew still missing. What we know so far

Kab Hassan Saddiqui, son of missing cargo plane crew flight engineer Muhammad Arif Siddiqui, shows the picture of his father on a mobile, outside their home in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday. (AP Photo)

Pakistan’s Navy has recovered more debris from a cargo plane that crashed into the Arabian Sea earlier this week, as search teams entered the third day of efforts to locate the aircraft’s five missing crew members. Authorities said the newly recovered wreckage will be examined as investigators continue to probe what caused the crash.

The K2 Airways cargo plane disappeared from radar on Tuesday night while flying from Sharjah in the UAE to Karachi after reporting a navigation system malfunction. While floating debris has been recovered about 100 kilometres off Pakistan’s Makran coast, the aircraft’s main fuselage and all five crew members remain missing, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority.