Pakistan fears its own ‘CJP moment’, minister says ‘these cockroaches can overturn everything’

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has warned that mounting frustration among young people over unemployment, governance failures and the lack of merit-based opportunities could trigger a major political upheaval, saying even those dismissed as “cockroaches” could “overturn everything” if united.
Naqvi’s remarks came days after India’s youth-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) movement gained national attention, eventually leading to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after weeks of protests over exam paper leaks and youth issues.
Speaking at a televised event on Thursday, Naqvi acknowledged that successive governments had failed to meet the aspirations of young Pakistanis, saying cosmetic welfare measures would no longer satisfy a generation demanding structural reforms.
“We are unable to give our youth what they want,” Naqvi said. “You can call them youth, you can call them cockroaches, or whatever you want. But if these ‘cockroaches’ get united, then they can overturn everything,” he added.
His remarks come amid increasing debate over youth unemployment, economic instability and political dissatisfaction in Pakistan.
Naqvi stresses need for merit-based jobs and governance reforms
Naqvi argued that distributing laptops, tablets or financial assistance would not address the underlying concerns of young people, who are instead seeking transparent governance and fair employment opportunities.
“We cannot make the youth happy with a 10,000 salary or tablets now… It is important, we need to fulfil their wishes and all they demand is merit-based employment,” he said.
The minister also questioned Pakistan’s highly centralised administrative structure, calling for greater decentralisation and the creation of additional provinces to improve governance and accountability.
He further criticised sections of Pakistan’s political and business elite, alleging that wealthy power brokers continue to wield disproportionate influence while remaining disconnected from the concerns of ordinary citizens.
According to Naqvi, unless policymakers focus on meritocracy, economic fairness and institutional reforms, the country’s large youth population could emerge as a powerful force for political change.
‘Cockroach Party Pakistan’ gains visibility on social media
Naqvi’s comments have coincided with the emergence of a social media movement calling itself the “Cockroach Party Pakistan”, which says it seeks to challenge corruption, poor governance and Pakistan’s worsening economic crisis.
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The group’s Instagram account, which has attracted over 114,000 followers, describes itself as a youth-driven movement with the slogan, “Pakistan belongs to its people, not corrupt mafias.”
The phrase “cockroach” has acquired political significance in South Asia following the rise of India’s CJP, a youth-led protest movement that grew out of demonstrations over education reforms and unemployment. Naqvi’s remarks appeared to echo that backdrop, warning that young people dismissed or ignored by the political establishment could become a powerful force if united.
According to information on its social media profile, the account was created in May, operates from Canada and received verification earlier this month. The outfit identifies Salman Tarar as its chairman and has begun inviting applications for various party positions, suggesting an effort to build an organisational network beyond social media.
Its manifesto promises greater transparency, accountability, democratic reforms, employment generation, education reforms, improved governance, and solutions to Pakistan’s persistent energy and water challenges.
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However, despite its growing online presence, questions remain over the movement’s organisational strength and whether its digital popularity can translate into significant political influence on the ground.
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