Pakistan kills 24 Taliban, BLA militants in raids near Afghan border after suicide attack

Taliban fighters look up while manning an armed pickup truck at the Afghan side of the Ghulam Khan crossing with Pakistan in Khost province, Afghanistan. (AAP FILE)

Pakistani security forces killed 24 members of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups in intelligence-based raids launched after two militant attacks, including a deadly suicide bombing, in the country’s northwest, the military said on Friday. A cache of weapons was also recovered during the operations.

The military said the operations were carried out over the previous day in response to two militant attacks on Wednesday. One involved a suicide bomber who rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into police officers and civilians, while another saw a little-known militant group attack a police station in Bannu, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, injuring several police officers.