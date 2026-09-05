Pakistan grants Army chief unprecedented legal power over all armed forces

Supporters call it a legal step. Critics say it hands the army chief more power than the constitution allows.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readSep 5, 2026 09:43 AM IST First published on: Sep 5, 2026 at 09:35 AM IST
PakistanPakistan Army chief Munir. (File Photo)

Pakistan’s Parliament has, for the first time in the country’s history, legally granted a single officer command over the army, navy and air force together. The Defence Forces of Pakistan Act, 2026, cleared the National Assembly in late August and created the post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). With this, Field Marshal Asim Munir has become Pakistan’s first CDF, a post he will hold along his existing position as army chief.

No previous law has ever given one officer this much formal authority over all three services at once, making it the most significant restructuring of Pakistan’s military command since 1976.

Until now, the closest equivalent was the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, created in 1976 to coordinate between the services. That post had no legal authority to command the navy or air force, and the last time it went to a non-army officer was 1997. The new CDF role is different in kind, not just degree: it carries statutory operational command across all three services, reporting directly to the federal government, with the power to enforce decisions the old post never had.

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A retired three-star general based in Rawalpindi told Al Jazeera the law creates a properly written chain of command from the prime minister down to units on the ground, something that never existed on paper before. Retired general Naeem Khalid Lodhi said the CDF is now “a real commander”, a description that would not have fit the old coordinating post.

What is the CDF?

The Chief of Defence Forces is a new post that replaces the old Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, a role that only coordinated between the three services and had no real authority over the navy or air force. The CDF, by contrast, has actual operational command across all three, reporting directly to the federal government. Munir, who also remains army chief, is the first officer to hold the post.

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Is the army gaining too much power?

Analysts are split on what the change means internally. The nuclear-forces command post must now come from the army by law, a change analyst Majid Nizami said formally closes off a role the navy and air force could technically have held before. A retired three-star general based in Rawalpindi described the overall system as “unmistakably army-centric,” while a former strategic planning official warned that career decisions across the navy and air force will now run through an army-led command.

Retired general Naeem Khalid Lodhi took a different view, saying the CDF is now “a real commander” able to enforce decisions, unlike the old coordinating post it replaced.

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Does this weaken civilian oversight?

Lawyer and former officer Colonel Inam Raheim said the CDF can now dismiss officers by letter alone, without the cabinet summary once required. Karachi lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii argued the law makes one service chief subordinate to another despite their formal equality, adding that Pakistan lacks a court independent enough to test the question.

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Not everyone agrees the law goes too far. Supreme Court advocate Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar compared it to similar legislation in the UK, Canada and Australia, though in those countries the equivalent post rotates between services rather than sitting permanently with the army chief.

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Pakistan says the restructuring is built around three goals: tighter coordination across land, air, sea, cyber and drone operations; ending the old system where each service ran largely on its own; and faster decision-making during a crisis, with one officer now able to direct all three services at once.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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