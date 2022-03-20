Pakistan: Massive explosion heard in Sialkot’s military Cannt area

A massive explosion was heard in the city of Sialkot in Pakistan on Sunday, according to media reports. A loud blast was reportedly heard near the military cantonment area in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Several residents shared videos of the alleged explosion on social media, with some claiming that multiple blasts were heard in the area.

#Pakistan – Multiple explosions at the #Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified. https://t.co/FGvCKDdobc — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) March 20, 2022

“Pakistan – Multiple explosions at the Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified,” tweeted Rishi Suri, the editor of The Daily Milap.

This is a developing story.