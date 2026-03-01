Pakistan: Nine killed after mob stormed US Consulate in Karachi to protest attacks on Iran

Police and hospital officials told the Associated Press that at least eight people were wounded, while emergency workers cited by CNN said around 20 were injured. Authorities said the protesters were later dispersed and the situation brought under control.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 1, 2026 03:07 PM IST
At least six killed and dozens injured as hundreds of protesters clash with police near the U.S. Consulate following U.S.-Israeli strikes in the region.At least six killed and dozens injured as hundreds of protesters clash with police near the U.S. Consulate following U.S.-Israeli strikes in the region. (PC: X/@PressTV)
At least nine people were killed and several others injured Sunday after protesters reportedly stormed the United States Consulate in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi and clashed with police to protest against the joint US-Israel attacks on Iran that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Police and hospital officials told news agency Associated Press that at least eight people were wounded in the violence. Emergency workers cited by CNN said around 20 people were injured after hundreds of protesters gathered near the heavily fortified diplomatic compound.

Karachi Police spokesperson Rehan Ali told CNN that “hundreds of people suddenly appeared near the American consulate”, prompting a police response. Authorities later dispersed the protesters and said the situation was under control, AP reported.

Videos geolocated by CNN showed protesters breaching security barricades and striking parts of the consulate’s exterior with sticks, while gunshots could be heard in at least one clip. Separately, visuals circulating on social media showed flames and smoke near an entrance area as demonstrators gathered outside the compound, though these could not be independently verified.

Protests erupt after Iran confirms death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The demonstrations followed after Iranian state media confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following large-scale military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.  US President Donald Trump indicated the attack s were aimed at dismantling Iran’s leadership and warned that further strikes could continue.

The strikes targeted multiple locations across Iran, including military-linked sites, with Iranian media reporting heavy casualties. Iran has declared a period of national mourning as tensions escalate across the region and fears grow of wider conflict.

