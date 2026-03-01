Pakistan: Nine killed after mob stormed US Consulate in Karachi to protest attacks on Iran

At least nine people were killed and several others injured Sunday after protesters reportedly stormed the United States Consulate in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi and clashed with police to protest against the joint US-Israel attacks on Iran that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Police and hospital officials told news agency Associated Press that at least eight people were wounded in the violence. Emergency workers cited by CNN said around 20 people were injured after hundreds of protesters gathered near the heavily fortified diplomatic compound.

Karachi Police spokesperson Rehan Ali told CNN that “hundreds of people suddenly appeared near the American consulate”, prompting a police response. Authorities later dispersed the protesters and said the situation was under control, AP reported.