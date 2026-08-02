Suicide attack in Pakistan kills 14 during peace rally

Police officers stand guard as others check the site following a suicide bombing, in Kabal, a town in the Swat Valley in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (AP Photo)

A suicide blast in northwest Pakistan killed at least 14 people, including police officers and wounded more than two dozen others on Sunday during a peace rally in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said, PTI reported, citing sources.

The attack took place in Swat Valley’s Kabal town, where demonstrators had gathered near a police station, raising anti-militant slogans and demanding peace, police chief Omar Khan said, AP reported.