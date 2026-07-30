Pakistan police post attack: How militants used quadcopters to kill 11 officers

People transport a man, who was inured in the militant attack on a police post in Hangu district, upon arrival at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan. (AP Photo)

An ambush by Islamist militants at a police post in northwest Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has killed at least 11 police officers and injured dozens of others, in the second such incident this week, police said.

The attack took place in Hangu district near the Afghan border on Wednesday. The area, according to a Reuters report, has long served as a den for militant groups.

According to a report, police said the militants initially used quadcopters laden with explosives to attack the police post ahead of ambushing it. The police statement added that in an hours-long gun battle with the attackers, security forces killed 15 of them while receiving heavy casualties.