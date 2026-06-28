How militants breached a paramilitary base in Pakistan’s biggest city: What we know so far

A militant drove an explosives-packed vehicle into the main gate of the Rangers compound, breaching the perimeter and triggering a large explosion.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 28, 2026 09:18 AM IST First published on: Jun 28, 2026 at 09:11 AM IST
Pakistan Militant AttackPakistani paramilitary soldiers and police officers stand guard near the site of an attack in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the headquarters of Pakistan’s Sindh Rangers in Karachi on Saturday before storming the compound in a coordinated gun assault, killing at least three paramilitary soldiers, police and witnesses said.

The attack struck the Rangers facility in the Gulistan-i-Jauhar neighbourhood, an area surrounded by universities and government buildings in the east of the city, in the early evening, sending a blast echoing across the district and triggering sustained gunfire that lasted around 15 minutes.

According to the Associated Press (AP), a little-known militant group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, claimed responsibility for the assault.

Pakistan Militant Attack
Pakistan paramilitary soldiers cordon off a road near the site of an explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

How the attack unfolded

  • A militant drove an explosives-laden vehicle into the main gate of the Rangers compound, breaching the perimeter with a large blast, AP reported.
  • About five heavily armed men then entered the facility and exchanged gunfire with security personnel inside.
  • Witnesses said the explosion was felt across the area.
  • “The ground felt like it does when there is an earthquake,” Mohammad Bakhsh, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, told Reuters, adding that smoke filled the area before gunfire began.
  • An affiliate of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar later claimed nine attackers took part in the operation, according to Al Jazeera.
Pakistan Militant Attack
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers and police officers stand guard near the site of an attack in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

The toll

Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho confirmed to local media that three Rangers personnel were killed in the attack. Three attackers were also killed in the ensuing gun battle, he said.

The Edhi Foundation, which provides emergency assistance across Pakistan, said at least two further people were wounded and taken to hospital.

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Also read Pakistan’s Karachi attack: Militants storm Rangers HQ after blast; 3 security personnel killed

Security forces moved quickly to seal off streets around the Mosamiat Chowrangi area as the situation unfolded. Special Security Unit commandos, the Anti-Terrorist Force and additional Rangers personnel were deployed around the site as a clearance operation got under way.

A Reuters reporter at the scene said firing had ended and the situation was calm by late evening.

Pakistan Militant Attack Live
An ambulance transports a victim after a militant attack in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said he had taken notice of the explosion and ordered officials to submit a full report.

Who is Jamaat-ul-Ahrar

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar is a splinter faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban or TTP, AP reported. The group has previously carried out attacks targeting security forces and civilians inside Pakistan.

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The Pakistani Taliban is a separate organisation from the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021, though the two groups are considered allies.

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Saturday’s assault is the most significant attack in Karachi since a bombing targeting a Chinese convoy in October 2024 killed two Chinese nationals, Reuters reported.

Also read Chinese nationals killed in Karachi: Why China-linked projects are facing attacks in Pakistan

While major militant attacks in Pakistan’s cities have become less frequent in recent years, AP noted that the country has witnessed a sharp rise in violence targeting police and security forces, with authorities blaming the TTP and allied groups for most of the incidents.

Pakistan Militant Attack
Rescue workers remove a body in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

A surge in militancy in regions bordering Afghanistan has raised concerns among security officials that violence could return to urban centres across the country.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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