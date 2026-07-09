Pakistan K2 Airways cargo plane’s final 3 minutes reveal a terrifying plunge before it disappeared

Ghulam Nabi Bahrani, father-in-law of missing cargo plane crew First Officer Faisal Jatoi, showed his picture on a mobile phone in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday. (AP Photo)

The final moments of a Pakistan cargo plane that disappeared off the country’s southern coast have emerged as investigators begin piecing together what went wrong aboard the Boeing 737 freighter. Flight-tracking data suggests the aircraft suffered a chaotic sequence of climbs and plunges before crashing into the Arabian Sea, with rescuers later recovering the wreckage and continuing the search for its five crew members, news agency Reuters reported.

The K2 Airways Boeing 737-400 cargo aircraft vanished late Tuesday while flying from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Karachi after reporting a navigational system problem. On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Airports Authority said the wreckage had been found 53 nautical miles (98 km) south of Ormara port following a 12-hour search involving the Pakistan Navy and maritime rescue agencies.