Pakistan Islamabad Blast Live Updates: Suicide bombing at Shia Mosque in Islamabad kills at least 31; 169 injured

Pakistan Islamabad News Live Updates: Locals gather at the site after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a mosque during Friday prayers, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Source: PTI Photo)

Islamabad Blast News Today Live Updates: At least 31 people were killed and 169 were injured after a suicide bomber detonated himself at the Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area during Friday prayers. Police said the attacker was stopped at the gate of the imambargah but exploded himself after opening fire, according to PTI reports. The powerful blast was heard from far away, with TV footage showing bodies, shattered glass and debris inside the mosque complex.

Rescue operations and security clampdown: Police, Rescue 1122 personnel, army troops and Rangers launched rescue and security operations, cordoning off the area. An emergency was declared at hospitals across the capital, including PIMS, to treat the injured. Authorities said the explosion appeared to be a suicide attack and investigations are underway.

Story continues below this ad Context and probe: As per PTI reports, no group has claimed responsibility so far, though police sources said the attacker was a foreign national linked to Fitna al Khwaraji, a term used for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders strongly condemned the attack, calling it a crime against humanity and an assault on places of worship. The attack comes less than three months after a suicide blast outside a court in Islamabad and coincided with the ongoing state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Live Updates Feb 6, 2026 05:54 PM IST Pakistan Islamabad Blast News Live Updates: Was it confirmed to be a suicide attack? Police officials stated the explosion appears to be a suicide bombing, though technical investigations are ongoing. Feb 6, 2026 05:52 PM IST Pakistan Islamabad Blast News Live Updates: Where did the attack take place At Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area of Islamabad. Feb 6, 2026 05:48 PM IST Pakistan Islamabad Blast News Live Updates: Death toll and injured at the spot According to AP reports, at least 31 people were killed and 169 were injured after a suicide bomber detonated himself at the Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area during Friday prayers. Police said the attacker was stopped at the gate of the imambargah but exploded himself after opening fire, according to PTI reports. Feb 6, 2026 05:45 PM IST Pakistan Islamabad Blast News Live Updates: What happened A suicide bomber attacked a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

