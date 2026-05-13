Pakistan rejects ‘misleading’ claims of sheltering Iranian jets; Trump backs ‘mediator’ Islamabad

Pakistan Tuesday rejected claims that it allowed Iranian military aircraft to use its airfields, shielding them from American airstrikes, amid heightened tensions with the United States, Fox News reported.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the CBS News report was “misleading and sensationalized. Such speculative narratives appear aimed at undermining ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace”.

It further stated: “Following the ceasefire and during the initial round of the Islamabad Talks, a number of aircraft from Iran and the United States arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams, and administrative staff associated with the talks process,” the ministry said, clarifying that “some aircraft and support personnel remained temporarily in Pakistan in anticipation of subsequent rounds of engagement.”

What were the claims against Pakistan?

According to the CBS News report, Pakistan quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park at its airbases following the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

The report highlighted that Iran sent multiple aircraft, including a surveillance variant of the Lockheed C-130, to Pakistan’s Nur Khan airbase near Rawalpindi, days following the fragile ceasefire announcement in April this year.

It also noted Iran’s movement of a few civilian aircraft to neighbouring Afghanistan; however, it was unclear if military planes were included.

US Senator slams Islamabad

The report has led Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to question Islamabad’s credibility as the mediator between the US and Iran.

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On Tuesday, Graham declared that he does not “trust” Pakistan, while suggesting the US to pivot to an alternative mediator for peace negotiations with the Islamic country.

Highlighting his frustration, Senator Graham said, “I don’t trust Pakistan as far as I can throw them. If they actually do have Iranian aircraft parked in Pakistan bases to protect Iranian military assets, that tells me we should be looking maybe for somebody else to mediate. No wonder this damn thing is going nowhere.”

The claims and comments arrive at a time when Islamabad continues to position itself as a high-profile mediator between the US and Iran.

Trump defends Pakistan, says he doesn’t need China’s help

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However, United States President Donald Trump Tuesday expressed his satisfaction with Pakistan’s mediation, sharing with reporters ahead of his trip to attend the high-stakes Beijing summit, that they were “great.”

“I think the Pakistanis have been great. The field marshal and the prime minister of Pakistan have been absolutely great,” Fox News quoted him as saying.

Pakistan emerged as a key mediator in the month of April — over a month after the US launched a joint military campaign with Israel against Iran on February 28 — facilitating efforts towards de-escalation of the war between the US and Iran.

Moreover, Trump said that he does not think he will need China’s help to end the war with Iran, even as Tehran tightened its grip over the Strait of Hormuz — a key global energy route.

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Trump said he did not think he would need to enlist Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the conflict. “I don’t think we need any help with Iran. We’ll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise,” Reuters quoted him as saying.