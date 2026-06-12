Pakistan reacts with ‘act of war’ remark after CR Patil’s ‘not a single drop’ comment

Pakistan on Thursday said that any attempt to restrict water flow would have “serious consequences” and could be viewed as an “act of war” under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Speaking at the Foreign Office’s weekly briefing, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi was responding to recent remarks by India’s Water Resources Minister CR Patil’s comments on the Indus Water Treaty.

‘Not a single drop would reach Pakistan’: CR Patil

Patil told news agency ANI that India was working to ensure that “not a single drop” of water reaches Pakistan in the coming years, following directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The [Indus Water] Treaty has been kept in abeyance. And since Prime Minister Modi took this decision, every effort is being made to ensure not a single drop flows there. Under the Prime Minister’s directives, Home Minister Amit Shah is also personally monitoring the matter, and we are actively working on it. I believe the work is proceeding in a time-bound manner, and the flow of Indus water to Pakistan will stop,” he said.