Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a no-confidence motion against him Friday as the National Assembly convened at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The couuntry has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

Pakistan-based media house Dawn reported that several prominent opposition members, including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilalwal Bhutto-Zardari and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari, are at the Parliament House.

Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides. He is facing a rebellion by his about two dozen lawmakers and allied parties which are also reluctant to pledge support to him.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Ringing the alarm bells, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that early elections can be held in the country to end the current political uncertainty due to the no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister Khan, who is struggling to save his government.

The next general election is due by late 2023.

