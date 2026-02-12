Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran Khan retains only 15% vision in right eye, his lawyer claims

The lawyer said that the jail superintendent was informed about Khan’s condition, but despite sharing the information, no action was taken by the jail authorities beyond giving him eye drops.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 12, 2026 11:47 PM IST First published on: Feb 12, 2026 at 11:43 PM IST
Imran Khan eyes, visionThe Pakistan administration had earlier confirmed that Khan underwent a 20-minute medical procedure on January 24 at the PIMS hospital in Islamabad. (AP)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been in jail since 2023, is reportedly left with 15% vision in his right eye after prison authorities allegedly failed to take action, his lawyer has informed the country’s Supreme Court.

According to a BBC report, Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar, who was allowed by the authorities to meet his client this week in prison, said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) began experiencing hazy and blurry vision around three to four months ago.

The lawyer said that the jail superintendent was informed about Khan’s condition, but despite sharing the information, no action was taken by the jail authorities beyond giving him eye drops.

Also Read Imran Khan’s son expresses concern over his well-being: ‘Something irreversible’

The Pakistan administration had earlier confirmed that Khan underwent a 20-minute medical procedure on January 24 at the PIMS hospital in Islamabad. At the time, Pakistan government’s minister Ata Tarar had said that Khan was “fine and healthy.”

Khan’s lawyer Safdar was the first outside visitor to see the former prime minister in seven weeks and he said that his client’s condition was diagnosed as a blood clot in his right eye which has allegedly caused severe damage and left him with limited vision, BBC reported.

Story continues below this ad

Safdar submitted a report, detailing Khan’s medical condition, to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

Most Read
1Bangladesh Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: BNP leads in 40 out of 102 seats in Narsindi-3; ‘Exercise democratic decorum’, Yunus tells parties
2Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BNP’s Tarique Rahman ahead in Dhaka, Bogura constituencies, Jamaat trailing
3Bangladesh Election Commission Results 2026: How to Check Live Counting of Votes on website ecs.gov.bd and app
4Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle reaches $29 million (₹262 crore) settlement with family of grad student from India struck and killed by officer
5Bangladesh Elections 2026: Vote timings, key parties, candidates, results; What to know before polling
6New ‘EXILE Act’ targets H-1B visas: Why US lawmaker wants to abolish the programme used by 70% of Indians

The former prime minister’s lawyer called for an expert ophthalmologist to review the condition of Khan’s eyes and the PTI leader be allowed to meet his family and have better conditions in jail.

“Khan had been left visibly perturbed and deeply distressed by the loss of vision and the absence of timely and specialised medical intervention,” Safdar said.

Imran khan has been behind the bars since August 2023 and is facing charges in over 100 cases, including selling state gifts, leaking state secrets among others.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 12, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us