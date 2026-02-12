Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran Khan retains only 15% vision in right eye, his lawyer claims

The Pakistan administration had earlier confirmed that Khan underwent a 20-minute medical procedure on January 24 at the PIMS hospital in Islamabad. (AP)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been in jail since 2023, is reportedly left with 15% vision in his right eye after prison authorities allegedly failed to take action, his lawyer has informed the country’s Supreme Court.

According to a BBC report, Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar, who was allowed by the authorities to meet his client this week in prison, said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) began experiencing hazy and blurry vision around three to four months ago.

The lawyer said that the jail superintendent was informed about Khan’s condition, but despite sharing the information, no action was taken by the jail authorities beyond giving him eye drops.

The Pakistan administration had earlier confirmed that Khan underwent a 20-minute medical procedure on January 24 at the PIMS hospital in Islamabad. At the time, Pakistan government’s minister Ata Tarar had said that Khan was “fine and healthy.”

Khan’s lawyer Safdar was the first outside visitor to see the former prime minister in seven weeks and he said that his client’s condition was diagnosed as a blood clot in his right eye which has allegedly caused severe damage and left him with limited vision, BBC reported.

Safdar submitted a report, detailing Khan’s medical condition, to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

The former prime minister’s lawyer called for an expert ophthalmologist to review the condition of Khan’s eyes and the PTI leader be allowed to meet his family and have better conditions in jail.

“Khan had been left visibly perturbed and deeply distressed by the loss of vision and the absence of timely and specialised medical intervention,” Safdar said.

Imran khan has been behind the bars since August 2023 and is facing charges in over 100 cases, including selling state gifts, leaking state secrets among others.