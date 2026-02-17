Imran Khan’s sons seek visas to visit him in Pakistan; physician cannot verify report of ‘improvement’ in ex-PM’s eyesight

A panel of eye specialists examined Khan in the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on the orders of the country’s Supreme Court. (AP Photo/ File)

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal physician has said a team of doctors treating him have reported “improvement” in his eyesight but added that he can’t confirm or deny the assessment as Pakistan’s prison authorities have not granted him access to see the imprisoned former premier.

A panel of eye specialists examined Khan in the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on the orders of the country’s Supreme Court. Khan’s personal physician Dr Aasim Yusuf, in a post on X, said Monday that he was briefed by the prison doctors in a phone call on Sunday about an “improvement” in Khan’s eye condition.

Dr Yusuf further added that prison doctors stated that the condition of Imran Khan’s eye “improved” after he received the treatment last month when the former prime minister underwent a procedure in Islamabad after complaints of partial vision loss, AP reported.

Dr Yusuf said if he could personally verify the reported improvement in Khan’s eye, he would be “extremely happy”.

“Unfortunately, because I have not seen him myself and have not been able to participate in his care or speak with him, I am unable to either confirm or deny the veracity of what we have been told,” Yusuf said.

Pakistan’s cabinet minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry informed that Imran Khan’s medical examination was carried out inside the Adiala jail and the doctors concluded that Khan’s eyesight has improved and “no major complications have emerged.”

Imran Khan’s sons seek visas to visit him

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s sons have said they fear about their father’s deteriorating health condition in the Adiala prison and are seeking visas to visit the former prime minister as they have been apart for more than two years.

Khan’s sons, Kasim, 26 and Sulaiman, 29 said they were uncertain about their father’s medical report and that they spoke to him on Thursday, for the first time since September last year, Reuters reported.

“It’s hard not to feel low at times because we’ve been away from him so long,” Kasim said, adding that his father should be moved to a proper medical facility and that his private doctors must have access to him.

(with inputs from agencies)