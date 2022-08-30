scorecardresearch
Pakistan: IMF to provide $1.1 billion amid catastrophic floods

It comes as the United Nations launches an appeal on Tuesday for $160 million to fund emergency aid.

A Pakistan family trying to rebuild their house after being washed away by flood (Amer Hussain/REUTERS)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to release $1.17 billion (€1.17 billion) in funds to the government of Pakistan as the country deals with a spiraling death toll and widespread destruction from floods that the government has deemed a “climate catastrophe.”

The money was originally part of a government bailout loan from 2019, but the final payments had been held up after the previous administration of Imran Khan did not meet the IMF’s demands to cut energy subsidies.

“Alhamdulillah the IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program,” Pakistan’s finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Twitter.

The IMF has also agreed to extend the program by an additional $1 billion, he later added.

The country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal believes reconstruction could cost upwards of $10 billion.

IMF welcomes spending cuts

The current government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attracted widespread criticism in recent months after it imposed three fuel price hikes — cumulatively totaling 50% — and raised the cost of electricity to effectively end the subsidies of his predecessor.

Advertisement

However, the policies brought government spending in line with the IMF’s existing requirements for massive loan.

In a statement, the IMF did not mention the floods specifically but instead welcomed the new spending cuts.

“Pakistan’s economy has been buffeted by adverse external conditions, due to spillovers from the war in Ukraine, and domestic challenges,” the IMF’s deputy managing director Antoinette Sayeh said.

Advertisement

“Steadfast implementation of corrective policies and reforms remain essential to regain macroeconomic stability, address imbalances and lay the foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Trade with India on the table

The unprecedented humanitarian and economic crisis has prompted the Pakistani government to consider resuming trade with India.

“We can consider importing vegetables from India,” Ismail told local news channel Geo News TV.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the devastation caused by the floods.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 09:58:42 am
