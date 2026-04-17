331 kids HIV+ in Pakistan: Undercover footage exposes how hospital reused syringes

Undercover footage gathered by the BBC over 32 hours in late 2025 shows syringes being reused on multi-dose vials on multiple occasions. (AI-generated image)

An investigation by the BBC has uncovered alarming lapses in medical safety at a government hospital in Pakistan, where unsafe injection practices are believed to have contributed to a surge in HIV infections among children.

According to BBC Eye, at least 331 children in Taunsa, Pakistan, Punjab province, have tested positive for HIV between November 2024 and October 2025.

Among such victims is an eight-year-old Mohammed Amin, who later died. Many families allege the infections were caused by contaminated needles used during routine treatment at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

What the investigation found

Undercover footage gathered by the BBC over 32 hours in late 2025 shows syringes being reused on multi-dose vials on multiple occasions, raising the risk of cross-contamination. In several cases, medicine from the same vial was administered to different children. Experts warned that even replacing the needle does not eliminate the risk if the syringe body is contaminated, the report said.