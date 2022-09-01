scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Saddened by loss of lives due to severe floods in Pakistan: White House

Floods triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains have caused widespread havoc across Pakistan, killing over 1,100 people and displacing 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population.

pakistanA man stands amid flood waters at a submerged gas station, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Mehar, Pakistan, August 31, 2022. (Reuters)

The White House has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by severe flooding in Pakistan.

Floods triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains have caused widespread havoc across Pakistan, killing over 1,100 people and displacing 33 million or one-seventh of the country’s population.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction as a result of the severe flooding in Pakistan. We send our deepest condolences to all the individuals and families impacted. The United States stands with communities in Pakistan as they experience severe flooding and landslides,” White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference in Washington on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, USAID announced it is providing an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by the severe flooding. With these funds, USAID partners will prioritise urgently needed support for food, nutrition, safe water, improved sanitation and hygiene, and shelter assistance,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajeev Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace&#8...Premium
Why Rajeev Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace&#8...
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bagPremium
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bag

A USAID disaster management specialist is also in Islamabad to assess the impact of the floods and to determine additional humanitarian assistance that the US government might provide, Jean-Pierre noted.

“The United States has and will continue to be a strong supporter of the people of Pakistan. We are the single-largest humanitarian donor to Pakistan, having provided over $33 million in humanitarian assistance. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan for further needs following this horrific tragedy,” Jean-Pierre said.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers continued to urge the administration to send more humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.

Advertisement

Senator Chris Murphy, Chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, on Wednesday said the scenes coming out of Pakistan were heartbreaking.

He added that he was glad to see the administration working quickly to deliver humanitarian aid.

“The severe monsoon season this year has brought unprecedented flooding and subsequently devastating losses. Far too often those who are the least responsible and have the fewest resources face the greatest impacts of the climate crisis. I’ll continue monitoring this crisis and urge the administration to continue providing aid to ensure the people of Pakistan get the support they need,” Murphy said.

Advertisement

“Along with our thoughts and prayers to Pakistan, the US must send tangible aid for flood victims. What we are witnessing are the deadly effects of climate change extending beyond the borders of top CO2 emission-producing nations. Together, we must do more to save our planet,” Congressman Al Green said.

“My heart breaks for the millions displaced and injured in Pakistan. Among the 10 countries most effected by the climate crisis, Pakistan contributes 0.4 per cent of global CO2 emissions. As a top contributor, our inaction yields deadly consequences. We must take more climate action now,” said Congresswoman Cori Bush.

“Pakistan and the Global South contribute very little to global greenhouse gas emissions. It is crucial that we as a global community act to help them recover and build climate resilient infrastructure,” Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 07:08:06 am
Next Story

Bihar: RJD’s Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Why SKY is bigger than Team India's Big 3

Why SKY is bigger than Team India's Big 3

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Explained: Bhang, ganja, and criminality in the NDPS Act

Explained: Bhang, ganja, and criminality in the NDPS Act

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Recommendations on tackling monkeypox in pregnant women

Recommendations on tackling monkeypox in pregnant women

UP sees driest June-to-August period in 122 years

UP sees driest June-to-August period in 122 years

Only 16% of human trafficking cases in 2021 saw convictions: NCRB data

Only 16% of human trafficking cases in 2021 saw convictions: NCRB data

KCR, Nitish meet amid mutual praise, talk of 'main front'

KCR, Nitish meet amid mutual praise, talk of 'main front'

11.2-lakh cattle affected by lumpy skin disease: Minister

11.2-lakh cattle affected by lumpy skin disease: Minister

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement