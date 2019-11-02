Pakistan failed to limit fundraising, recruiting by terror outfits LeT, JeM: US

The US state department has stated that Pakistan has “failed to significantly limit” militant outfits like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from fundraising and recruiting while several terrorist groups that plan attacks outside the country continued to operate from the country in the year 2018.

“The (Pakistan) government failed to significantly limit Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad from raising money, recruiting and training in Pakistan – and allowed candidates overtly affiliated with LeT front organisations to contest the July general elections. Although Pakistan’s National Action Plan calls to ensure that no armed militias are allowed to function in the country, several terrorist groups that focus on attacks outside the country continued to operate from Pakistani soil in 2018, including the Haqqani Network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammad,” the US state department said in a report, reported PTI.

On Friday, the US state department, in its Congressional mandated annual Country Reports on Terrorism for the year 2018, said even though the Pakistani government voiced support for political reconciliation between the Afghan government and the Taliban, it did not restrict the terror group and the Haqqani Network (HQN) from operating in Pakistan-based safe havens and threatening the US and Afghan forces in Afghanistan.

“Authorities did not take sufficient action to stop certain terrorist groups and individuals from openly operating in the country,” the report said, according to news agency PTI. “Pakistan criminalises terrorist financing through the Anti-terrorism Act, but implementation remains uneven.”

The major terrorist groups that focused on conducting attacks in Pakistan included Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaat-ulAhrar (JuA), Islamic State’s Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), and the sectarian group Lashkar-eJhangvi al-Alami (LJA).