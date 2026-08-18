Pakistan Supreme Court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to Islamabad hospital from jail

Imran Khan has been in jail facing multiple criminal convictions and pending charges, including corruption in the Al-Qadir Trust and state gift cases, leaking official state secrets, and unlawful marriage

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 02:08 PM IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been in Adiala jail over corruption cases (File photo)Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been in Adiala jail over corruption cases (File photo)
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The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan to be moved to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital for a medical checkup.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court issued the order on Imran Khan’s petition for his hospitalisation and also ordered the jail authorities to ensure his weekly meetings with his family members. Khan has been in jail facing multiple criminal convictions and pending charges, including corruption in the Al-Qadir Trust and state gift cases, leaking official state secrets, and unlawful marriage

The court on Tuesday further directed the formation of a medical board, with which Imran Khan’s personal physician and his sister, Dr Uzma Khan, will be associated.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)

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