Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan’s health in ‘grave danger’ after eye blockage diagnosis, PTI says

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing severe “eye damage” and is allegedly being denied a proper health care facility while he remains in solitary confinement, officials from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have said.

Khan, 73, has been in prison since August 2023 after he was convicted on charges of corruption and leaking state secrets, which the PTI’s founder has claimed are part of a state-sponsored campaign to keep him and his party out of power.

According to Khan’s lawyers and PTI leaders, the former Pakistan prime minister has mostly been kept in solitary confinement and that they have been denied access to him for the past three months, The Guardian reported.

According to a PTI statement, the apprehension over Khan’s health worsened after reports suggested that the former prime minister has been diagnosed with a dangerous blockage in the retinal vein in his right eye.

The condition is known as central retinal vein occlusion and if it is not treated in time, the issue can lead to a permanent damage to eyes.

Khan’s party PTI, in a statement, said “According to medical experts who reportedly checked him in jail, this is an extremely sensitive and serious medical condition which, if not treated promptly and properly, carries a high risk of permanent damage to his eyesight.”

According to reports, Imran Khan already suffers from blurred vision due to the retinal vein condition. PTI has alleged that the prison administration has not allowed his personal doctor to visit Khan for months. The party called the act by prison authorities as “reckless” which has put Khan’s health in “grave danger”.

The Guardian quoted a court order and reported that Khan should be allowed family and advocate visits twice a week, but the former prime minister last met his lawyers about 100 days ago.

PTI chair and advocate Gohar Ali Khan said, “Despite the court orders, we could not meet Khan. He is incommunicado and in solitary confinement, which is against his fundamental rights. After the reports on Khan’s health, we and his physicians should be given immediate access.”