Pakistan Elections 2018: US condemns terrorist attack on Quetta polling station

The US today condemned the terrorist attack outside a polling station in Pakistan’s southwestern Quetta city that left 31 people dead. An Islamic State suicide bomber blew himself up after he was stopped from entering the Tameer-i-Nau Education Complex school, serving as a polling station in ‘sensitive’ NA-260 constituency in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan.

“We strongly condemn today’s attack on a polling station in Quetta that killed 31 Pakistani civilians and wounded 35 more as they courageously attempted to exercise their democratic right to vote,” a State Department Spokesperson told PTI.

“We send our deepest condolences to the friends and families of those killed and wounded in this cowardly attack, and stand with the people of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism,” the spokesperson said.

The State Department said that it continues to monitor the developments in Pakistan where the elections results are pouring in. “We continue to monitor developments and have consistently emphasised our support for free, fair, transparent and accountable elections in Pakistan, as we do around the world,” the spokesperson said.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that the US Mission in Pakistan did not deploy election observers. “We would refer you to the Election Commission of Pakistan for additional information on election conditions and results,” the spokesperson said.

The attack in the troubled province of Balochistan is the second major attack this month after nearly 150 people were killed and some 200 injured when a suicide bomber attacked an election corner meeting of the Baluchistan Awami Party in Mastung district.

Pakistanis voted today to choose a new government in the second democratic transition of power in the nation’s 70-year history amid accusations of manipulation by the powerful army and concerns over the participation of Islamic hardliners in large numbers.

